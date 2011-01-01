CR Sports is a local, community sports program dedicated to providing an exciting and safe environment for kids to participate in fun and competitive sports. We desire to help kids build self esteem, develop character and create friendships all while learning the physical and mental aspects of the game. We offer exciting, competitive leagues, giving equal playing time for all players, so that all players regardless of experience can learn and improve in BOTH the sport and life skills.

Each week during practice we have a brief life application lesson that offers some insight into challenges that we face in our world and how to overcome them!

We also offer sports training, sports & activity camps to keep kids active and busy any time they are out of school!